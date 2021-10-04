Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 53,667 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,667 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $43,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.57. 72,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,639,478. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

