Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $26,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,581,000 after purchasing an additional 444,406 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,911 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,064,000 after purchasing an additional 338,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $343.52. The stock had a trading volume of 158,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,270. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.10. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $261.41 and a one year high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

