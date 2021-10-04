Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $112,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $397.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,918. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $296.37 and a 52-week high of $417.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.46.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

