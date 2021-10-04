PRIZM (PZM) Price Reaches $0.0053 on Exchanges

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $15.19 million and approximately $31,726.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001519 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000081 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,881,045,629 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

