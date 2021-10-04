Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.32. 218,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,596,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.94 billion, a PE ratio of 288.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

