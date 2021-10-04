Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 150.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 412,108 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 0.9% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $28,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.27. 1,127,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,601,371. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $364.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average of $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

