Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 15.0% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.31. The company had a trading volume of 599,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,607,613. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

