Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 48.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 115,289 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 37,430 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,478 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,689 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $109,388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $274,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $142,945.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,177 shares of company stock worth $6,133,603 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TWTR traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.34. The stock had a trading volume of 259,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,878,748. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.34 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twitter in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

