Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 10,500.0% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.24 on Monday, hitting $105.57. The company had a trading volume of 532,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,551,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

