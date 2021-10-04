Profund Advisors LLC Buys 20,344 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,344 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.81. 210,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,523,343. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $53.26 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,088 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,067. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.63.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.