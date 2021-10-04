Profund Advisors LLC Buys 309,198 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 650.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,761 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,198 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 16.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,619 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Halliburton by 2.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 30,908 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

NYSE:HAL traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $23.32. 521,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,461,041. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.26 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

