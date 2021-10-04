Profund Advisors LLC Buys 809 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after purchasing an additional 349,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,462,577,000 after acquiring an additional 314,841 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,166,933,000 after acquiring an additional 520,162 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,855,000 after purchasing an additional 260,413 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $4.71 on Monday, reaching $325.15. 84,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,923,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.50.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

