Profund Advisors LLC Buys 883 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Match Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Match Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in Match Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $987,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 107,095 shares of company stock valued at $17,827,136 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

NASDAQ MTCH traded down $7.43 on Monday, hitting $151.20. 42,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,849. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.69 and a 200-day moving average of $148.91. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.05 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

