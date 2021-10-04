Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,183 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.70.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $178.35 and a 52 week high of $280.99. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

