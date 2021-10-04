Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after buying an additional 1,433,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after buying an additional 2,163,796 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after buying an additional 3,877,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,260,000 after buying an additional 203,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after buying an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.54. The company had a trading volume of 65,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.81 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

