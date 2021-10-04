Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,101 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 0.6% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,367,378,000 after buying an additional 176,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,950,397,000 after acquiring an additional 305,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,325,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,039,982,000 after acquiring an additional 362,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,622,526,000 after acquiring an additional 115,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,108,000 after acquiring an additional 177,985 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.39.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.06. 242,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,544,141. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.87 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.90 and a 200 day moving average of $134.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

