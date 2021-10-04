Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,962 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 0.6% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $17,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,496,527. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $193.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average is $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

