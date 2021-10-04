Profund Advisors LLC Has $13.50 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $13,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.50.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $281.54. 12,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,355. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

