Profund Advisors LLC Has $15.98 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,892,654,000 after acquiring an additional 527,815 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,288,638,000 after buying an additional 1,579,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,257,145,000 after buying an additional 173,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after buying an additional 1,930,835 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,056,898,000 after buying an additional 1,040,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.92.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.10. 32,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,481,292. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.47. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

