Profund Advisors LLC Has $23.21 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 0.8% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,033,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,548,000. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Raymond James increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.09. The company had a trading volume of 113,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,883. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $200.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.59. The stock has a market cap of $175.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.