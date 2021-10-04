Profund Advisors LLC Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 152.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,772 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.13.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.02. 116,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,517,836. The company has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average of $57.39. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

