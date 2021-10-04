Profund Advisors LLC Has $6.94 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,198 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.39. 453,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,071,500. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.