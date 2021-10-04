Profund Advisors LLC Has $7.39 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,892 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $36,206,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,303,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $4.64 on Monday, hitting $188.25. 39,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,976. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.59. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $126.64 and a one year high of $228.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.59.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

