Profund Advisors LLC Has $7.50 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,361,000 after purchasing an additional 191,791 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,218,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,644,000 after buying an additional 57,230 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,181,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,492,000 after acquiring an additional 67,711 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,639,000 after acquiring an additional 354,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,490,000 after acquiring an additional 628,319 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of ATVI traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.26. 124,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,628,656. The company has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

