Profund Advisors LLC Has $7.99 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Baidu by 250.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIDU. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Shares of BIDU traded down $6.39 on Monday, reaching $145.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,353,287. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.50 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.08 and a 200-day moving average of $185.82.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

