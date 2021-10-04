Profund Advisors LLC Has $9.37 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 59,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,202,000 after buying an additional 40,490 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $12.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,443.10. 4,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a PE ratio of 242.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,268.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,290.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,477.35.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.