Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $61,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Alphabet by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 30,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,730,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $95.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,635.83. 45,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,107. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,433.23 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,784.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,495.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

