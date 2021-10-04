Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,477,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,440,000 after buying an additional 569,125 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 566.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 124,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 105,598 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

FISV stock traded down $2.24 on Monday, reaching $107.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,724. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.55. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.81 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

