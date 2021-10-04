Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $846,152,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,845 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,317 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Twitter by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $445,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,133,603. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock traded down $3.64 on Monday, reaching $58.34. 259,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,878,748. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 124.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.52.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.