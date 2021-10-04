Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,745 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.5% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,920,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,193,380,000 after purchasing an additional 206,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.75. The company had a trading volume of 901,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,317,020. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.42 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average is $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

