Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.99. The company had a trading volume of 132,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,114,831. The stock has a market cap of $565.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $80.61 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.31%.

Several research firms have commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

