Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,291,000 after acquiring an additional 394,061 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,782,000 after acquiring an additional 108,230 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $941,334,000 after acquiring an additional 495,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,901,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $742,191,000 after acquiring an additional 790,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,420 shares of company stock worth $45,582,032 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.63 on Monday, reaching $100.82. The stock had a trading volume of 664,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,150,203. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.04 and a 200 day moving average of $90.57. The stock has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.52.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

