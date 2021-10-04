Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,078 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,231 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.6% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after buying an additional 41,805 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $10.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $437.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,513. The firm has a market cap of $193.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $449.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.38. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $470.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.39.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.