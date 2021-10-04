Profund Advisors LLC Sells 11,865 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,584 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,865 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 2.5% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $74,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Facebook by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $1,175,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total value of $26,394,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,506,715 shares of company stock worth $904,756,660 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.23.

FB traded down $16.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $326.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,471,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $363.54 and its 200-day moving average is $336.85.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.