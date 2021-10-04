Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,738 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,791,666,000 after acquiring an additional 574,202 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,468,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,053,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,102,000 after purchasing an additional 57,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,867,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,849,000 after buying an additional 184,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,808,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,137,000 after buying an additional 29,452 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE A traded down $4.47 on Monday, reaching $151.52. 41,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,004. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.81 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.82.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.