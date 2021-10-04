Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,465 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.82. The stock had a trading volume of 458,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,869,021. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

