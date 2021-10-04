Profund Advisors LLC Sells 390 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $18.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $551.12. The stock had a trading volume of 31,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,348. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $604.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $615.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $328.56 and a 1 year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.83.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

