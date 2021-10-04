Profund Advisors LLC Sells 5,571 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,987 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,571 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.86. 117,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,343,531. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

