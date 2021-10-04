Profund Advisors LLC Sells 878 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $13,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 48.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $830.71.

Charter Communications stock traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $743.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,146. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $771.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $710.62. The company has a market capitalization of $136.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.