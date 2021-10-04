Profund Advisors LLC Sells 878 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $13,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 48.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.
In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications stock traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $743.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,146. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $771.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $710.62. The company has a market capitalization of $136.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.