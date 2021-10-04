Profund Advisors LLC Sells 925 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI traded down $2.68 on Monday, hitting $164.69. The company had a trading volume of 87,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,983. The company has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $178.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.