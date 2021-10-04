Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.9% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $25,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,001 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after acquiring an additional 582,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after acquiring an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,843 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $677,282,000 after acquiring an additional 302,018 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $11.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $475.52. 36,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,556. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.42 and a 1-year high of $510.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $490.16 and a 200-day moving average of $474.57. The stock has a market cap of $195.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

