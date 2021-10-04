Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Director Sells $3,204,720.00 in Stock

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PLD stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.17. 46,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,933. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $139.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,403,582,000 after buying an additional 753,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,064,758,000 after purchasing an additional 543,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,815 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,163,556,000 after purchasing an additional 327,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,177,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,777,000 after acquiring an additional 325,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

