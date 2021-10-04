Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,242. Prometheus Biosciences has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $30.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $1,846,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $3,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

