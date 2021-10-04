ProPhotonix Limited (OTCMKTS:STKR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ProPhotonix Limited (OTCMKTS:STKR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of STKR stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. ProPhotonix has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

ProPhotonix Company Profile

ProPhotonix Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of illumination systems. It operates through the following segments: Light Emitting Diode Systems (LED’s) and Laser and Diodes. The LED’s segment designs and manufactures LED systems for the inspection, machine vision, medical and military markets.

