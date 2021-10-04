ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.52

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.52 and last traded at $91.52, with a volume of 2883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.60.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter valued at about $818,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

