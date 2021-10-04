ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 84,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,064,364 shares.The stock last traded at $121.30 and had previously closed at $122.65.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,452,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.3% during the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 41,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.2% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

