ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading 4.4% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s share price traded up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.84. 1,219,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 85,240,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $176,208,000. CIF Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,437,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth about $4,973,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 11.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,879,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,896,000 after acquiring an additional 399,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 250,531 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

