ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 453,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,225,985 shares.The stock last traded at $18.06 and had previously closed at $18.05.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBT. Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 61.6% in the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 488,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 186,321 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at about $2,432,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 25,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 37.1% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,943,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after buying an additional 526,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at about $1,048,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

