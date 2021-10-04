Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Prosus stock traded down $2.83 on Monday, reaching $78.02. 23,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,319. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.26. Prosus has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $128.00.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

