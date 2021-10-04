Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Short Interest Update

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the August 31st total of 4,850,000 shares. Approximately 19.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $191,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,374,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,621. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.67.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

